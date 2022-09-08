The Daily Item
Mark Monaghan, local businessman and community activist, is sponsoring, through the Murray Motors Chevrolet dealership, a $25,000 cash prize for the first person to score a hole in one during the 29th annual Selinsgrove Rotary Charity Golf Tournament.
The tournament will be held Monday at the Susquehanna Valley County Club, Hummels Wharf.
The event is open to the public and begins with registration and refreshments at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. with a four person scramble format.
For additional information contact Gary Gonsar at gbgonsar74@gmail.com or 570-898-5441.