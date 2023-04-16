Life can — be hard. Whether it’s school, work, raising a family or just “life,” we all suffer from a certain level of stress. If that stress isn’t managed properly — i.e. taking time for yourself to relax, reflect and refresh your mind and body — it can often lead to physical, emotional and mental health issues.
Taryn Wilk, wellness educator for Evangelical Community Health and Wellness said that while a little bit of stress can be a good thing, forcing us to be “a little more motivated to do certain things,” it’s important to find the right balance.
“Stress does have an impact on our body — it causes headaches, muscle pain, spasms, acne, constant fatigue, and it can affect blood pressure and cause digestive issues,” said Wilk. “These are just some of the ways our body tries to tell us our stress level is too high.”
A big part of finding that balance, said Wilk, is first recognizing what stress feels like to you.
“Stress can look different in different individuals,” she explained. “For some people they want to be really busy to take their minds off things, and other people become lethargic and isolate themselves.”
Know your warning signs, said Wilk, because if you don’t recognize and take care of the problem, it’s going to become much worse.
Lori Pilosi, Recreation Therapy Supervisor/Certified Recreation Therapy Specialist (CTRS) at Geisinger Marworth, agreed.
“If you don’t find a way to release (the stress), it will end up coming out in different forms,” she said. “It could be either mental or physical illnesses, but your body finds a way to release the stress.”
Saying you’re going to be more mindful in managing your stress levels and actually following through might be a challenge. Maybe you don’t know how to relax. Maybe you’re convinced you’ve tried everything and none of it works. Or maybe you just haven’t given yourself enough time to find what works for you.
“Stress techniques look different for everyone,” explained Wilk. “It’s really just trial and error.”
And just because something works for one person, doesn’t mean it will work for someone else.
“For example, running is my stress relief,” said Wilk. “But for others it would be stressful. So it’s important to find a technique you enjoy and that works for you.”.
For some, that might be physically moving their body, for others it may mean being still and quiet.
“Learning to deep breathe or mindfully breathe is helpful for any age and can be done very easily anywhere,” said Lisa D. Reynolds, MSW, LCSW, Behavioral Health, UPMC in North Central Pa. “It lowers our blood pressure, heart rate, respiration, and muscle tension and helps with deep thought which allows us to identify negative thinking, such as ‘I am so stupid, I’ll never __, etc.’ which undermines our well-being.”
Learning to challenge these thoughts with actual evidence and then positively reframing them is a healthy stress management technique, said Reynolds.
Another easy one that can be done anywhere is the 30-second hug, said Reynolds.
“Hugs help to decrease the stress hormone, cortisol, and increases oxytocin which helps us feel closer to people,” she explained. “You can hug a loved one, a pet, or yourself to reap these benefits.”
If you need a little help in figuring out how to clear your mind, Wilk noted just about anyone can access podcasts or apps related to meditation, relaxation and guided imagery, and relaxing music.
Regardless of what activities help you reset, Reynolds emphasized basic self-care is essential in maintaining a healthy mind and body.
“I can’t stress the importance of the basics of self-care — sleep, diet, and exercise — enough,” she said. “These are daily musts for any of us to feel well and help make us more resilient to stress.”
Exercise, especially cardio-based activities, she said, have proven physical benefits that also affect our mental health.
“Cardio-based activities which increase the heart rate and get the body moving cause our bodies to release endorphins that help us feel better. Doing regular cardio can be as effective as an SSRI (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, or antidepressants) so make time for exercise,” she said.
For Pilosi and Kelly Fritsch, stress management specialist/yoga teacher, and licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Geisinger Marworth, teaching their clients ways to manage stress without medication is a priority.
“Working in a drug and alcohol treatment center it’s obvious our patients want to manage without medication,” said Pelosi. “The reason they’re here is to find sobriety from drugs and alcohol.”
“We have therapy every day,” said Pilosi. “There are relaxing walks, hiking trails, lots of nature. We also have mindfulness walks where we encourage everyone to focus on the moment. We try to accommodate in different ways.
“I tap into what Lori is already doing,” said Fritsch.
Fritsch teaches several yoga classes a week, and said just five or 10 minutes a day can be enough to be effective stress relief.
“Yoga meets your body and mind where you’re at,” she explained. “During yoga we do a lot of mindfulness and breathing to calm the heart rate and various poses release tension in the body. We are meeting the feelings, feeling the feelings and letting the tension go through stretching and breathing.”
If all else fails, Wilk suggested trying to remember what life was like before you had so much stress in your life.
“Honestly, try to act more like a kid,” she said. “So often as adults we don’t have a lot of play or laughter in our lives. We need to find the joy in day to day life, doing things you like doing is very helpful.”
Any sort of movement or joy that makes you happy should be a priority in your life, she said.