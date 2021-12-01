Dean A. Stephens, 60, of Kratzerville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born June 19, 1961, in Sunbury, a son of the late Charles Alvin and Edna Marie (Dreese) Stephens. Dean was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and retired from the Selinsgrove Center as a supervisor.
He was a member of Zion's Church of Kratzerville and the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company.
Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Diana Stephens of Selinsgrove; a brother-in-law, Donald Jones, of Illinois; four nephews, Ross (Sherri) Stephens and Greg (Asheala) Stephens, all of Middleburg, Steve (Gail) Jones of Illinois, and Ray Jones of Wisconsin; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Jones.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Dan Conklin officiating.
Burial will be in the Zion Reformed Cemetery, Kratzerville.
Contributions to honor Dean's memory may be made to the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, 62 Firehall Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or Zion's Church of Kratzerville, 4106 Route 204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.