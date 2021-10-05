Dean C. Straight Jr., 47, of River Avenue, Sunbury, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in his home.
Dean was born Oct. 25, 1973, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Connie Thomas and Dean C. Straight Sr. who survives. On July 1, 1995, he married Sherri Byers.
He was a 1991 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and attended Penn View Christian Academy in Penns Creek.
In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by sons, Christopher A. Byers and significant other Grace Enslin of Berwick and Dean C. Straight III of Sunbury; daughter, Christi A. Straight and fiance’ Kurtis N. Monahan of Milton; grandson, Ayden Byers; brother, Dwain Straight and sister, Karen Straight, both of Nescopeck; stepmother, Judy Straight of Tower City; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the God’s Missionary Church, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Sunbury, where a memorial service will follow at 11.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.