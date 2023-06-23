Dean N. Koppenhaver , 78, of Pillow, passed away at his home on Thursday June 22, 2023.
Dean was born March 12, 1945, in Dalmatia, a son of the late Mary I. and Paul A. Koppenhaver. He was married to Judith A. Koppenhaver, who survives.
Dean was a proud member of the Mahanoy Joint class of 1963 and also a member of St. Lukes Church, Malta. Koppy spent his life peddling milk for East Malta Dairy & Brookwood Farms, sampling all the extra large soft serve ice cream cones and chocolate milk along the way. He was known as the guy with the sweet handlebar mustache of which he took great pride in looking sharp. Koppy’s passions in life were hunting ringnecks with his best Brittany Spaniels, Glory and Bridget, the New York Yankees and listening to his hero Kris Kristofferson.
His biggest joy in life was playing baseball and slow pitch softball. Known to his teammates as ‘the Blur,’ Dean pitched and played in as many leagues around the area as he could, entertaining his teammates along the way with his on field antics and rendition of ‘Big Bad Dean.’
In addition to his loving wife Judy, Koppy is survived by his son, Mickey (Christina) of Trevorton; stepdaughter, Michelle Witmer (Barry) of Lykens; grandchildren, Haley Anne and Arik Koppenhaver of Trevorton and Ashley (Kevin) Eaton of Wiconisco, Devin Witmer, Harrisburg; two brothers, Harold (Hazel) of Dalmatia and Larry (Barbara) of Halifax; and two sisters, Marilee (Harry) Rood of Fairfield and Carolee (William) Chirillo of Dover, Del. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom all loved Uncle Dean.
Koppy was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Casey D. Koppenhaver.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Malta. Memorial service follows at 11.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 100, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or post a picture of Dean, visit www.reedfh.com.