Deanna Fay Dauberman, 67, of 3813 Crossroads Drive, Lewisburg, entered into rest at 1:58 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at home.
She was born Jan. 9, 1954, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Miles and Sarah (Thomas) Erdley. On Oct. 17, 1970, she married Clair W. “Bill” Dauberman Sr., who survives.
Deanna attended the Mifflinburg Church of New Life.
She worked as a waitress, cook, and kitchen manager at Osmund’s, Mifflinburg, JJ Newberry, Lewisburg, and the Scarlet D, Mifflinburg. Deanna was also employed as a machine operator at NQ II, Mifflinburg, and as the cafeteria manager at Linntown Elementary, from where she retired in 2007 due to her health.
Deanna enjoyed bowling at Wilcox Lanes, Mifflinburg, and watching her granddaughters play soccer and softball.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 50 years, are one son, Clair W. “Bill” Dauberman Jr. and his significant other Renee Estes of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Shawn Lauchle of New Columbia; two granddaughters, Caitlin Dauberman and her boyfriend Dean Smith of Muncy, and Sarina Lauchle and her fiance Tyler Clayton of New Columbia; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Betty Erdley of Lewisburg; one sister and brother-in-law, Janet and John Hommel of Minnesota; and one sister-in-law, Aida Erdley of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Glenn Erdley.
Family and friends are welcome from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Mifflinburg Church of New Life, 8700, Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, where a celebration of life will be conducted at 7 p.m., with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the Mifflinburg Church of the New Life, 504 Whippoorwill Lane, Lewisburg, PA 17837, or Susquehanna Health Home Care & Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
