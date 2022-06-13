Deborah A. Macknair, 68, of McClure, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born May 31, 1954, in Sunbury, she was the daughter of William E. and Tressa I. (Straub) Troupe.
Deb is survived by her husband, David Macknair, whom she married Nov. 8, 1975; children, Natalie Troupe and companion Bill Ruby, of McClure, Jamie Macknair and companion Tim Varner, of McClure; grandchildren, Blaze Goss, of McClure, Paige Goss, of Lewistown, Gregory Varner and Calvin Varner, of McClure; a great-granddaughter, Mia Varner, and one on the way in September; siblings, Diana Shawver and husband Rick, of Beavertown, Billy Romig and wife Michelle, of Mifflinburg; sisters-in-law, Carol Cohenour and husband Richard, of Three Springs, and Joyce Struble and husband Tim, of Curvensille; a brother-in-law, Jay Ed Macknair, of McClure; nephew, Erik Shawver; niece, Greta Bishop; and many more nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of West Snyder High School, Class of 1972.
Earlier in life, she worked at Beavertown Silk Mill, the Tressa Sub Shop, and Kmart where she worked for many years. Her last employment, even after she retired, was at Burnham United Methodist Church, where she was known to be the favorite teacher at preschool/daycare.
Deb loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed going out to eat, playing bingo, attending dinner shows, camping, and watching wrestling. She was the heart of the family; she was always there for a friend or a family member when they needed her. She had a special love for her grandchildren. Deb will be deeply missed by all.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main St., Lewistown. A second viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. William Kuhn officiating.
Interment will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Beavertown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burnham U.M.C. Daycare, 203 N. Walnut St., Burnham, PA 17009.
Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com