Deborah “Deb” C. Libby, 60, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 27, 1963, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Creston Orville Jr. and Carol Evelyn (Kaufmann) Garner. On Dec. 16, 1989, in Kratzerville, she married Barry L. Libby, who preceded her in death Oct. 31, 2021.
Deb was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School and attended Virginia Area Community College for two years.
She was employed as vice president of Susquehanna Valley Mobility Services, Milton, since 2003. Deb worked at CPO2, Inc./Rotech, Mifflinburg, from 1986 until 2003. She loved her clients like family and tried so hard to get them what they needed quickly.
In the last three years of her life, she spent every second with her grandchildren, who were her whole world.
Deb loved gardening and canning with her mom, and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed helping set up many poker runs with her husband for benefits. Deb’s favorite place to travel was Ocean City, Maryland.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Lee and Torie Libby of Mifflinburg; one sister, Sharon Garner Ulrich of Millmont; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven and Kim Garner of Ithaca, N.Y., and David and Heather Garner of Laurelton; three sisters-in-law and their spouses, Patricia and Adron “Abe” Oberdorf of Mifflinburg, Susan Rearick and Rob Renn of Mifflinburg, and Sandy and Ken Duke of Selinsgrove; one brother-in-law and his wife, Gary and Fawn Libby of Millmont; her beloved grandchildren, Ella Irene and Jameson Lee Libby, and favorite grand-puppy, Daisy Duke.
She was preceded in death by one son, Carl Grant Libby, on July 10, 1988.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
