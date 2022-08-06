Deborah Herrold Casey, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, surrounded by her husband, son, and family.
She was born in Sunbury, Pa., on Dec. 1, 1945, the daughter of George W. and Bernice Herrold. She graduated from Sunbury High School, Sunbury, Pa., in 1963. She attended Geisinger Hospital Nursing School and specialized in elder care at Rest Haven in York, Pa. She moved to North Carolina in 1972.
She is survived by her husband Charles E. Casey; her son, Cameron Karchner (John Williams) of Raleigh, N.C.; her brother George Herrold (Grace); sisters Jean Strausser (Rod) and Kim Dewalt (Ray) all of Sunbury, Pa., and many nieces and nephews.
Deborah was a deeply caring person, particularly with the elderly and those who needed help or encouragement. Before the ravages of Alzheimer's, she visited, cared for, and sent many cards and letters to her friends and congregation members. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Since 1993, she was an active member of Jehovah's Witnesses.
