Deborah D. (McLaughlin) Singer, 73, of Dillsburg and Selinsgrove, passed in her home and was received into Heaven on April 1, 2023.
Born in Lewistown, Deborah, the daughter of the late William McLaughlin and Mona McLaughlin Bickhart, was pre-deceased by her brother, William McLaughlin Jr.; her loving and compassionate son, Danny Singer; their companion dog, Sasha, and several other beloved, extended family members.
Deborah worked hard throughout her life to provide for her son and herself, graduating with honors from South Hills School of Business, then utilizing her administrative talents and skills to forward her career to an administrative executive position at the PA Public Utility Commission, where she worked until her retirement. She enjoyed travel and photography, and spent most of her retirement years caring, with a loving hand, for both her son and her mother during their prolonged periods of illness.
Deborah lived her life through God, most recently, as a member of Brookside Ministries Church, where she was an active participant and Director of the Healing Rooms program.
Her loving, generous spirit, keen sense of humor, eye for beauty, and fervent belief in prayer will be dearly missed by her three surviving sisters and their spouses, niece, nephew, uncle, cousins, step-family, and many dear friends.
The family wishes to express thanks to all who helped Deborah during life’s recent trials and, also, to the staff of V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, for their compassionate assistance during this difficult time.
Memorial services will be privately held by family.
To honor Deborah’s giving and generous spirit, in lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite place of worship or preferred charity.