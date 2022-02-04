Deborah E. Mitch, 67, Millmont

Deborah “Wolfie” E. Mitch, 67, of Millmont, entered into rest at 8:15 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Mifflinburg.
She was born Sept. 9, 1954, in La Mesa, California, a daughter of the late Donald E. and Ellen L. (Chastain) Keller. On June 29, 1985, she married William A. Mitch, who preceded her in death June 3, 2021.
Deb retired from Sheetz, Mifflinburg.
She enjoyed riding on the back of Bill’s motorcycle, cooking for family events, and loved socializing with her friends and being around her loved ones.
Deb always wanted her butt and toes in the sand, and Chincoteague beach was where she felt the happiest.
She leaves behind one son, Jeremy Morris of Millmont; three daughters and one son-in-law, Jasell and Peter Zerbe of Mifflinburg, Chrystal Mitch of Selinsgrove, and Jennifer Hufnagle of Bloomsburg; nine grandchildren, Madison, Amelia, Alex, Sheldon, Archer, Kierstin, Isaac, Jaden and Ian.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Fernau and Donna Chastain.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 7, with Pastor Dwight Rine, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.