Deborah K. Kohl, a lifelong resident of Point Township, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at her residence.
She was a daughter of Henry J. and Thelma M. (Crouse) Kohl. Deborah graduated from Shikellamy High School with the class of 1969.
She was a farmer and enjoyed working in the fields and talking to her customers. She attended Lewisburg Market and was a fixture in the Sunbury Market House.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Stanley, Paul and Samuel; one sister, Bonnie Pawling; and a nephew, Christopher.
She is survived by three brothers, John, Bob, and Roy; a sister, Sue; four sisters-in-law, Judy, Sylvia, Charri, and Elaine; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her long-time friend, Bob Stuck.
Debbie was the glue that held the family together. She was dearly loved and will always live on in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Deborah’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Philadelphia.