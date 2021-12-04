Deborah L. Boyer, 55, Mifflinburg

Deborah L. Boyer, age 55, of Mifflinburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
She was born June 28, 1966, in Danville, a daughter of Hudson F. and Charlotte L. (Mench) Rager Sr.
On March 25, 2005, she married William F. (Peanut) Boyer Jr., who preceded her in death Oct. 13, 2019.
Debbie had been employed as a manager at McDonalds for many years. She had also been a home health care aide and currently was employed as manager at Harveys in Middleburg.
She enjoyed shopping, racing and her dogs, but her greatest joy came from her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her parents is a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle N. (Curtis) Hawkins; two sons, Kevin L. Yost Jr. and Michael A. Yost; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters.
A time to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by The Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.