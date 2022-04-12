Deborah Lee (Embeck) Sampsell, 65, of Milton, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home.
Born in Lewisburg on Oct. 19, 1956, she was the daughter of Glenn and Barbara (King) Embeck.
Deborah was a 1974 graduate of Milton High School and was the executive housekeeper for the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn, having worked for the company for over 35 years.
She was a member of the International Executive Housekeepers Association. She enjoyed traveling and shopping with her daughter. She loved spending time with her dog, Bitsy, and her family.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Courtney L. Sampsell of Mifflinburg; a brother, Mark S. Embeck and his wife Barbara of Dauphin; and two sisters, Pamela Embeck of Milton and Lori Embeck of Milton.
She was preceded in death by a son, Chad R. Sampsell.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
