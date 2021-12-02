Deborah L. Zweier, 68, of White Birch Road, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Deb was born Nov. 18, 1953, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late B. Richard "Dick" and Florence R. (Miller) Moyer. On Sept. 6, 1975, she married David T. Zweier who survives.
She was a 1971 graduate of Shikellamy High School, in 1975 received a bachelor's degree in political science from Mansfield University and her teaching certification in 1983 from Susquehanna University.
Mrs. Zweier enjoyed a 30-year teaching career at the Shikellamy School District from 1988 until 2018 and was a member of the SEA (Shikellamy Education Association). Her gift of teaching also led her to become a Susquehanna Valley Literacy Program tutor.
Deb was a member of the h2 Church, Selinsgrove.
As a PIAA Field Hockey Referee and a member of the Indian Hills Golf Club, Deb enjoyed athletics.
Mrs. Zweier served her community as a member of the board for the Degenstein Community Library, YMCA and the Sunbury Recreation Association.
She loved her family, coworkers and friends, always giving of herself to her family, friends and students. She enjoyed biking, hiking, needlepoint, shopping, vacationing and getting together with family and friends. She loved her profession, education and spending time in the library.
In addition to her husband of 46 years, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynnsey A. and Kyle R. Renn of Sunbury; her grandson, Raylan; brother, Douglas R. Moyer of Sunbury; father-in-law, David T. Zweier Sr. of Northumberland, her many nieces and nephews, and her granddog, Billy.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Dolores I. Zweier.
Friends and family may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at h2 Church located at the former Bon-Ton at the rear entrance of the Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove with Rev. Mark Gittens officiating.
Burial will be private in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Deb's memory may be made to the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.