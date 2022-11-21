Deborah Mae Murphy, 71, formerly of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 2, 1951, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Leroy and Evelyn (Ulrich) Solomon.
Deborah attended the Mooseheart High School, Child City, Illinois, and later Mifflinburg High School.
She was employed at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, and as a cashier at the Laurel Market, Laurelton.
Deborah was a member of the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Weikert.
She enjoyed playing Bingo, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Kezia Solomon of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one daughter, Patricia Miller of Lewisburg; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Sue Solomon of Winfield, and Barry and Holly Solomon of McEwensville; and five grandchildren, Isabella, Joshua, Christopher, Jasmine, and Levi.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Pam Loss; one brother, Kenny Solomon; three sisters, Linda Ramsey, Dolores Snook, Sylvia Blackburn; and one granddaughter, Audrey.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
