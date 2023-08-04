In Loving Memory of Deborah M. “Debi” (Horn) Thomas (July 4, 1956 — Aug. 1, 2023)
With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to a remarkable person, mother, and friend, Deborah M. “Debi” (Horn) Thomas, who passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, after valiantly battling cancer. Born on Independence Day, July 4, 1956, Debi’s spirit embodied the same sense of freedom, strength, and resilience throughout her life.
Debi’s legacy is etched in the hearts of her two loving children, Brad and Kelly, along with Kelly’s husband, Jeremy; six cherished grandchildren, and a devoted fiancé, Dave Fleming — all of whom were blessed to be part of her extraordinary life. In 2013, our hearts were heavy as we bid farewell to Robert Thomas, a beloved husband to Debi and a cherished presence in our lives.
A dedicated registered nurse, Debi’s healing touch graced the lives of countless patients across various places during her many years of service. Her compassion knew no bounds, bringing comfort and care to those in need.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Debi reveled in life’s simple pleasures. She possessed an insatiable curiosity and sharp wit, finding joy in trivia, singing, unraveling puzzles, and engaging in intellectual pursuits. Yet, it was the time she spent with her family and friends that truly illuminated her life. Whether it was embarking on adventures, or sharing heartfelt conversations, Debi’s warmth and love radiated, creating lasting memories for all fortunate enough to know her.
As we celebrate Debi’s life and mourn her passing, let us remember her infectious laughter, her unwavering love, her genuine kindness, and her ability to make others laugh.
In honoring Debi’s memory, let us find solace in the knowledge that her legacy lives on in the people whose lives she touched.
Rest in peace, Debi. Your light will forever guide us through the darkest moments, and your love will remain in our hearts.
A private celebration of Debi’s life will be held at a later date, providing a space for family and close friends to come together and honor her memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a Cholangio carcinoma cancer foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.