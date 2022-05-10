Debra A. Bennett, 60, of West Milton, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Born in Muncy on June 14, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Viola (Phillips) Hendershot. She was married to William Bennett. Together they celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Debra was a 1979 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Chef Boyardee and Susquehanna Community Bank.
She was a member and former treasurer of the Trinity United Methodist Church, New Columbia. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband William, she is survived by two sons, Andrew Bennett of Summerville, S.C., and Jonathan Bennett of New Columbia; three grandchildren, Raylynn Bennett, Amelia Bennett and Owen Newton; two brothers, David Hendershot of Walkersville, Md., and Daniel Hendershot of Mifflinburg; a sister, Dottie Row of Selinsgrove; six nieces and nephews, Angela Ward, Daniel Hendershot, Anna Marie Grätz, Alexis Rowe, Keith Dersham, and Shannon Kanjorski; four grandnieces and nephews, Ciara Ward, Nathan Grätz, Emma Grätz, and Harlow Van Nuys; and best friends, Monica Johnson, Kelly Boop, and Jackie Hemrick.
She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Linda Dersham; and a nephew, Bobby Russell.
Friends and relatives will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 257 Third St., New Columbia, where a memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. with her brother, Rev. David Hendershot officiating.
Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Highland Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.