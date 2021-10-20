Debra Ann Crissinger, 65, of Erdman, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Debra was born in Danville, on Nov. 7, 1955, a daughter of Willard Oxenrider, of Spring Glen and the late Isabel (Klinger) Oxenrider.
She graduated from Upper Dauphin High School and was employed by Troutman Food Service and Dockey Auctioneering service.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed collecting Boyds Bears and baskets. In the past she enjoyed crafting and going to craft shows.
Debra is survived by her husband of 37 years, Leonard Crissinger; two daughters, Christine, wife of Andrew Schell and their children Amber, Matthew and Brandon, of Halifax; Stacy, wife of Eric Haugen, and their children Alyssa and Autumn of Landisville; a son, Dustin, husband of Kayla Marie Crissinger and their son Ayden, of Erdman; and one brother, Billie Oxenrider.
Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Grace Community Church, Herndon, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Douglas Weygand officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran “Klinger’s” Cemetery, Erdman.
The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.srrfh.com.