Debra Ann Egli, 67, of Selinsgrove, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born April 27, 1955, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late W. Carson and Martha (Reinard) Swineford. On Oct. 22, 1978, she married Ronald D. Egli who preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2017.
Debra was a 1973 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
She was a longtime member of Grubb’s Lutheran Church in Mount Pleasant Mills and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kratzerville.
Debra worked in the accounting department at Wood-Mode for 44 years until her retirement in 2017.
She enjoyed bowling with the church and served on WELCA at Grubb’s Lutheran Church. Debra also enjoyed spending time with her friends and especially her two granddaughters.
Debra is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, April and Aaron Trometter of Selinsgrove; two granddaughters, Abigail and Avery Trometter; two brothers, Dennis Swineford of Selinsgrove and Larry Swineford of Shamokin Dam; three nieces, Brenda Herman, Cheryl Hoey, and Susan Hoey; four nephews, Matt and Amy Swineford, William Swineford, Larry Swineford Jr., and Brandon Swineford.
She was preceded in death by one nephew, Todd Swineford; one sister-in-law, Judith Hoey.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 with Rev. Rick White officiating.
Burial will follow in Grubb’s Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Debra’s memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 4298 PA-204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.