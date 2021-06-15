Debra B. Hassenplug, 69, of Dewart, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 7, 1951, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Beulah (Tyer) Burns. On July 23, 1971, she married Dennis E. Hassenplug, who survives. Together they celebrated nearly 50 years of marriage.
Debra was a graduate of Milton High School. She worked as a secretary at various local businesses.
Debra was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Lewisburg.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Dena Lanker, of Illinois; one sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and David Reichart, of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Zachary Woodcock, Zoe Smeltz and Olivia Lanker; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, with Rev. Alice Rauch officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.