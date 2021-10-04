Debra Kay Bilger, 60, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her residence.
Born Sept. 7, 1961, in Sunbury, she was the daughter of the late Robert Max Ward and Violet Elaine (Wallace) Ward.
She attended Selinsgrove High School.
Deb worked at the former Laurelton State School and the Harrisburg State Hospital.
She enjoyed camping, floating on the river, swimming, riding her Harley and rescuing and raising pets. She loved and adored her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Nina M. and husband Eric G. Swartzlander and Wanda N. Bilger; one son, Terry L. Raup Jr.; four grandchildren, Brandon Bowersox, Tyler Raup, and Kyle and Kaylee Swartzlander; two sisters, Susan Gottshall and Robin Ward; brother-in-law, Herb Gottshall; niece, Bethany Dyer; and nephew, Herb Gottshall III.
She was preceded in death by one son, Paul R. Garman Jr.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Deb’s memory may be sent to PA Breast Cancer Awareness Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Deb’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.