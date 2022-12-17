Debra L. (Woolsey) Dreese, 64, of Dewart passed away on Dec. 15, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport. Born in Danville on Nov. 30, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Francis O. and Eva (Snyder) Woolsey. She was married on July 1, 1995, to Donald E. Dreese who survives.
Debra attended Milton Schools and Washingtonville Nursing School. She worked as an LPN, Nurse’s Aide, pet sitter, and electrolysis tech. Debra had a passion for horses, and she enjoyed riding, training, and showing them. She made native American beadwork jewelry and she liked to make homemade gifts. She was a skilled photographer.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; her stepmother, Carol Woolsey of Milton; a son, Tony Weller and wife, Amy of Lewisburg; three brothers, Mike Woolsey, Francis “Kip” Woolsey, and Joshua Woolsey all of Milton; and two sisters, Christine Oberdorf, and Julie Bowers both of Milton; two stepchildren, Shannon Shambach Dreese and Zane Dreese, both of McClure; two grandchildren, Rebecca Koonsman and Kari Walls, and two step-grandchildren, Sara Shambach and Maddox Dreese.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com