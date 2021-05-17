Debra P. Kline, 67, of Lewistown, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Lewistown Hospital.
She was born May 30, 1953, in Lewistown, a daughter of Ruth (Bachman) Bowersox of Middleburg and the late Paul W. Kline.
Debra attended Middleburg High School and also Central Penn College where she studied accounting.
She was employed for 11 years as an accountant for Ball Trucking.
Debra was a member of Beaver Lutheran Church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing on her computer, gardening, music and reading.
Surviving in addition to her mother are two daughters, Victoria R. Jackson and Tracy Anne Dixon; grandchildren, Matthew Jackson and fiancé Kathrine Vazquez, Justin Jackson and companion Stacy Keister, Blake Ewaskey and Hunter Ewaskey; three great-grandchildren, Addison Jackson, Cole Jackson and Zoriana Jackson; her siblings, David Kline, Donald Kline, Dianne Hackenberg, Dale Kline, Paul Kline Jr., Joseph Stallone and Marci Hassinger.
She was preceded in death by her step-brother, Jeff Stallone.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Deb’s caregivers. It is because of you that she was able to live at home as long as she did. You treated her like family and made her life richer and fuller because of your selfless acts of kindness. We are forever grateful and appreciate all you have done. God bless you.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown with the Rev. James Vitale officiating.