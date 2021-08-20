Debra S. Keister, 69, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Clifford W. and Helen M. (Scholl) Ruhl. On Dec. 30, 1969, she married her lifelong love, Marlin E. Keister Jr., who survives.
Debra was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
She was an active member of the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene.
In her youth Debra was a singer and performed at Rolling Green Park. She was very active in the community, having volunteered for many organizations including Toys for Tots, Relay for Life, Healing Hands, and the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 6631. She enjoyed time with her family and cooking for them. Her pies and canning are some of her family’s favorites. Debra also enjoyed crocheting and is known for her intricately crafted doilies. She also loved curling up with a good book.
In addition to her husband Marlin of nearly 52 years Debra is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Molly and Dwayne Eshenaur, Jennifer and Todd Hoffman, and Rebekah Taffera; grandchildren, Kayley Eshenaur, Kristopher Eshenaur, Alexis Hoffman, and Megan Hoffman.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Brittany Eshenaur; and one brother, Clifford Ruhl Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 543 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Melton officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Debra’s memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.