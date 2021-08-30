Lewisburg enjoyed a dominant 2020 boys soccer season.
The Green Dragons went 22-0 on their way to the Class 2A state title, winning 19 of their games by four or more goals, and outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 157-6.
The good news is Lewisburg returns plenty of talented players. The bad news is nine seniors graduated from the state championship team last spring.
"My expectations are always the same, which is to play our best soccer at the end of the season," Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. "We have a tough schedule by design which includes Moravian Academy, State College, Selinsgrove, Midd-West, Williamsport, Danville, Susquehannock, Crestwood, et cetera. Hopefully by playing the best we will get better."
Selinsgrove, Midd-West, Danville and Williamsport are among the teams looking to unseat the Green Dragons from the top of Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
Among the nine seniors that Lewisburg graduated was The Daily Item Player of the Year Ben Liscum, who is now playing at Penn State, and five others who earned spots on the The Daily Item's first or second team.
Midfielder Carter Hoover and defender Simon Stumbris, both seniors, return after earning spots on the second team last season.
Despite all the talent returning, there are still some questions with so many graduation losses. Kettlewell said he likes what he's seen from his team so far, though.
"We have a strong work ethic and mindset to get better," Kettlewell said. "We need to continue to grow and learn from our failures. We need to gain experience by playing in big games."
In Class 3A, Selinsgrove reached the state quarterfinals, and the Seals have designs on overtaking Lewisburg.
"Our goal every year is to win a PHAC Division 1 and District 4 championship," Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said. "We expect to be work hard and get better in every practice. Despite losing a very talented senior class, our returning players are poised to find their own identity and destiny."
One of those returning players, Nick Ritter, led the Seals with 32 goals as a sophomore last year. He was the only non-senior to earn a spot on the all-Daily Item first team a year ago.
Lupolt said he was especially pleased with his senior and sophomore classes in the preseason.
"Our senior class of Ryan Mangels, Donovan Goundie, Evan Pickering and Sheldan Price played significant varsity minutes last year, and are very committed to team success," he said. "Our sophomore class has demonstrated skill and talent and have been working hard to improve this summer."
The biggest question for the Seals is defensively, as goalkeeper Cole Catherman and defensive stalwart Jameson Bohner both graduated. Selinsgrove, much like Lewisburg, has a very challenging slate of games ahead of it this season.
"We have arguably the toughest schedule this year since I have been a coach at Selinsgrove," Lupolt said. "We need to play one game at a time, stay healthy,and support each other through the adversity that the season will bring.
"Communication, playing our system, and aggressive defense will help us achieve our goals and get us into postseason play."
Much like its HAC-I foes, Midd-West carries high expectations into the season.
"Goals and expectations for this team are always the same, and have been for as long as I have been around this program," Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. "We want to win every game, win our tournament, win our league, win districts, win a state game and, of course, a state title."
Outside of on-the-field results, Ferster said he wants his team to respond the right way to challenges and adversity throughout the season.
Senior Nick Eppley is one of the top returning forwards in the Valley, and is expected to lead the Mustangs attack.
More than the talent Midd-West returns, Ferster said he like the intangibles his team possesses.
"I believe that we share the same core values that make us more than a team," he said. "We consider ourselves a family, where no matter who steps out on the field, we will be getting their best effort and there is no change in mentality or capability."
Midd-West reached the district final last year, where it lost to Lewisburg.
Danville was eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs by HAC-I foe Selinsgrove, and the Ironmen hope to build on last year's results.
Danville closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak before running into the Seals.
"Our goal is to continue to build on the improvement from the end of last season," Danville coach Brian Dressler said. "We're an experienced team with good teamwork and ball movement."
Senior defender Brian Myers and junior Dameon White are the Ironmen's top returners.
Dressler said how well Danville comes together as a team will go a long way to determining how successful this season is.
"We need to play as a unit defensively and offensively, and play with a high speed of play," Dressler said.
Mifflinburg coach Dan Gehers said the goal for his team this season was simple — return to the postseason.
To do that, the Wildcats need to "defend better and find some goalscoring," according to the veteran coach.
The good news for Mifflinburg is it returns nine seniors and all 10 of its field starters from a year ago, led by defender Ashton Breed and forward Madden Schnure.
Shikellamy also has its eye on a playoff berth after going 4-10-2 last season.
"The team has set goals to improve upon last year’s win totals, and has the expectation that we will return to playoffs this season," Shikellamy coach Jon Steese said.
Steese said the key for the Braves would be staying healthy and playing total team defense with its 33-player roster.
"We have great depth on the team this year; it’s the largest team ever in the history of boys soccer," Steese said "We have great leadership and experience in the upperclassmen. The freshmen and sophomores will be pushing to get on the varsity field as well this year."
Central Mountain and Jersey Shore round out HAC-I.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
BOYS SOCCER
(Valley capsules)
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Brian Dressler
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Evan Haas, jr.; Benton Crellin, fr.; Hayden Patterson, jr.; Gage Hayes, so.; Daniel Hartzell, so.; Grant Facktor, fr.; Matthew Wojdak, fr.; Henok Yohannes, so.; PJ Cera, sr.; Nolan Frantz, jr.; Eric Seymour, sr.; Zachary Romanot, jr.; Will Farr, fr.; Gavin Farr, so.; Micah Root, jr.; Mason Hawkins, jr.; Matthew Bucaloiu, sr.; Carter Heath, so.; Renzo Yuasa, jr.; Luke Friscia, so.; Brian Myers, sr.; Gavin Fry, so.; Kareem Taher, so.; Dameon White, jr.; Nicholas Hand, fr.; Promise Che, so.; Jayden Patraw, sr.; Mickey Turpin, sr.
LEWISBURG GREEN DRAGONS
Coach: Ben Kettlewell
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Anthony Burns, sr.; Noah Pawling, so.; Nicholas Passaniti, sr.; Alfred Romano, jr.; Simon Stumbris, sr.; Ian McKinney, sr.; Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, sr.; Joel Harris, so.; Matthew Reish, jr.; Matthew Rawson, sr.; Mason Fassero, jr.; Jackson Ramsey, so.; Caden Michaels, so.; Evan Gill, so.; Edward Monaco, so.; Caleb Kim, sr.; Carter Hoover, sr.; Reese Dieffenderfer, jr.; Philip Permyashkin, sr.; Henry Harrison, jr.; Evan Hopkinson, sr.; Marino Cardello, fr.; Sarthak Vishwakarma, so.; Luca Kuhn, fr.; Grayson Wynings, fr.; Miles Fassero, fr.; Cohen Hoover, fr.; Paul Permyashkin, so.; Spencer Paris, fr.; Darrien Svilokos, jr.; Caleb Meyer-Chabris, fr.; Justin Muccilli, fr.; Trace Cassidy, so.; Alexander Gilmore, fr.; Zach Kreisher, jr.; Max Pfirman, fr.; Aidan Gross, fr.; Theodore Hohmuth, fr.
MIDD-WEST MUSTANGS
Coach: Mark Ferster
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Cole Keister, so.; Easton Erb, jr.; Kyle Ferster, jr.; Nolan Stahl, sr.; Kynn Loss, sr.; Owen Solomon, jr.; Noah Romig, so.; Isaac Knepp, jr.; Nick Eppley, sr.; Tucker McClellan, so.; Blake Hackenberg, jr.; Nathan Hartman, sr.; Andrew Abate, sr.; Gage Kuhns, jr.; Zander Hackenberg, jr.; Noah Dorman, jr.; Preston Arbogast, sr.
MIFFLINBURG WILDCATS
Coach: Dan Gehers
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Kellen Beck, sr.; Ashton Breed, sr.; Sam Deluca, sr.; Ethan Dreese, sr.; Gabe Greb, sr.; Anthony Serrano, sr.; Madden Schnure, sr.; Daytona Walter, sr.; Izaak Grodotzke, sr.; Gabe Collare, jr.; Mason Frank, jr.; Kanon Keister, jr.; Noah Radel, jr.; Zachary Reed, jr.; Chris Croll, so.; Collin Dreese, so.; Bryant Groff, so.; Moses Knepp, so.; Diego Herrera, fr.; James Mabus, fr.; Kaiden Landis, fr.
SELINSGROVE SEALS
Coach: Chris Lupolt
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Jonah Erb, jr.; Reilly Mitterling, so.; Donovan Goundie, sr.; Benjamin Gearhart, so.; Luke Piecuch, so.; Sheldan Price, sr.; Wyatt Steenburg, jr.; Evan Dagle, so.; Evan Pickering, sr.; Ryan Mangels, sr.; Jake Keeney, so.; Will Magee, fr.; Logan Rodkey, so.; Colin Findlay, so.; Nick Ritter, jr.; Elliot Martone, fr.; Jaxon Krautheim, fr.; Hayden Kovaschetz, so.; KJ Briggs, jr.; Alexander Ourique, jr.; Ethan Persons, so.; Jace Diehl, fr.; Damien Hahn, jr.; Aidan Hunt, jr.; Hunter Kobel, jr.; Trent Stoneroad, jr.; Andrew Brown, fr.; Isaac Varner, so.; Derek Savidge, fr.
SHIKELLAMY BRAVES
Coach: Jon Steese
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Ryan Williams, so.; Luis Berrios, sr.; Bailey Hallman, so.; Sam Hennett, fr.; Dylan Naugle, fr.; Les McCormick, fr.; Cole Lynch, fr.; Zach Allar, jr.; Fernando Nunez, jr.; Camrin Smith, jr.; Zach Lahr, sr.; Owen Welliver, jr.; Trent Kline, so.; Bryce Morgan, fr.; Bryce Heller, sr.; Nick Koontz, jr.; Caden Balliet, fr.; Max Gross, fr.; Austin Delgado, fr.; Mason McAllister, so.; Logan McAllister, so.; Daniel Hernandez, jr.; Ben Gross, jr.; Connor Steese, fr.; Lucas Dunkelberger, so.; Dillon Zechman, jr.; Dylan Cooper, so.; Griffin Snyder, fr.; Darwin Vazquez-Ruiz, jr.; Nick Cooper, fr.; Kevin Ruiz-Morales, jr.; Broden Clark, jr., Sam Tarsa, sr.