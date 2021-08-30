The 2020 girls soccer season did not get off to a great start for Southern Columbia.
The Tigers were 7-9 with two regular-season games to play, when they went on a run. Southern Columbia won its final eight games of the season to claim its second Class A state title in three seasons.
The bad news for the rest of the state, and the Tigers' opponents in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II, is only one player graduated from the state-title team.
"As we learned in the past, this league and district is extremely competitive, and nothing is a given," Southern Columbia assistant coach Jen Stine said. "Our end goals are obviously high, but first and foremost, we must compete each and every game and fight for a district playoff spot. After that, we will re-evaluate each step of the way."
Leading the way among the many returners is 2020 Daily Item Girls Soccer Player of the Year Loren Gehret, who is entering her junior season. Seniors Evelyn Cook and Riley Reed also return after earning spots on The Daily Item's first team.
"The biggest strengths of our team are experience, depth, and, most importantly, a sense of family," Stine said. "Graduating just one senior from last year's team obviously gave us a lot of opportunities to play underclassmen, get them experience, and to build our depth for this season."
Stine said the team knows it has a target on its back, but playing together and with confidence will allow the Tigers to reach their goals.
"If our players commit to the task at hand, believe in each other, and continue with our motto of playing with 'all heart,' there is nothing they can't accomplish," Stine said.
The Tigers aren't the only defending state champions in HAC-II, as Bloomsburg claimed the Class 2A title.
Warrior Run and Milton will both be trying to reach the district playoffs after missing out last season.
The Black Panthers return nine starters from last year's 8-7 team, which normally would have been enough for a spot in districts, but wasn't in 2020 due to a smaller field because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We hope to be very competitive in the league and district this year," Milton coach Rod Harris said. "We have a lot of senior leadership.
"Last year we didn’t achieve what we wanted to, and I believe that it made us hungry for this year."
One of those senior returners is Janae Bergey, who scored 17 goals and added five assists in the 15 games last year.
Harris said the Black Panthers are excited about the challenge that HAC-II presents.
"The league is always tough; this area has some of the best soccer teams in the state," Harris said. "I think we can hang."
The Defenders also return a lot, with eight starters back from last year, and several key bench players returning as well.
"We are definitely looking to return to the playoffs this fall," Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder said. "The team and coaches feel we have a great opportunity this season to be successful in that goal."
Warrior Run does have some holes to fill at the back, as a pair of all-Daily Item defenders and goalie Kylee Brouse all graduated.
Maggie Sheets and Leah Grow, who both received all-Daily Item recognition in 2020, are among the Defenders' experienced returners. Ryder said he has some younger players who are also pushing for time.
"There are also a lot of other players on the team looking to step up as well," Ryder said. "We have a few freshman who are really working hard and eager to play. Raygan Lust will be a key freshman player this season."
Danville is hoping to take a step forward in its second season under Dave Tumolo.
"Our goal is to qualify for the playoffs," Tumolo said. "We need to continue to put in the work (to achieve that)."
Tumolo said he expects that to happen as the Ironmen have shown a good work ethic, and have strong leadership from the upperclassmen.
Kara Thompson, Chloe Hoffman and Lauryn Hawkins are the three seniors on Danville's roster.
Mount Carmel is expected to be lead by senior Mia Chapman.
Central Columbia, Hughesville and Loyalsock round out the division.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION II
GIRLS SOCCER
(Valley capsules)
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Dave Tumolo
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Maren Bowman, so.; Gabriele Cashner, fr.; Emily Chillis, so.; Natalyn English, fr.; Grace Everett, so.; Colleen Fish, jr.; Erin Fitzpatrick, jr.; Azlyn Girardi, so.; Aliyah Gordner, fr.; Lauryn Hawkins, sr.; Chloe Hoffman, sr.; Alivia Hosterman, so.; Lauren Law, fr.; Nora Meadows, fr.; Ella Mentch, fr.; Kamryn Michaels, fr.; Jill Nied, so.; Lucy Pickle, so.; Isabella Reedy, fr.; Alexandra Romanot, fr.; Madison Sauers, jr.; Taylor Stigler, so.; Kara Thompson, sr.; Morgan Wagner, jr.; Lydia Weaver, fr.
MILTON BLACK PANTHERS
Coach: Rod Harris
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Alexis Beaver, sr.; Janae Bergey, sr.; Riley Godown, sr.; Camden Lloyd, sr.; Mackenzi McBride, sr.; Riley Murray, sr.; Aaliyah Myers, sr.; Leah Walter, sr.; Alaura Foust, jr.; Carly Neidig, jr.; Morgan Reiner, jr.; Ryen Roush, jr.; Justianna Swank-Leach, jr.; Talya Bardole, so.; Alayna Chappell, so.; Abigail Kitchen, so.; Mackenzie Lopez, so.; Abigail Saber, so.; Leah Willow, so.; Lauryn Aunkst, fr.; Lilly Batman, fr.; Amelia Gainer, fr.; Addyson Murray, fr.; Kiera Nickles, fr.; Camron Roush, fr.; Avery Sassaman, fr.; Kyleigh Snyder, fr.; Madison Zeiber, fr.
MOUNT CARMEL RED TORNADOES
Coach: Emily Lloyd
Classification: District 4 Class A
Roster: Unavailable at press time.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA TIGERS
Coach: Derek Stine
Classification: District 4 Class A
Roster: Marlee Swank, sr.; Mackenzie Palacz, sr.; Cailee Davis, sr.; Cassidy Savitski, sr.; Myranda Malacusky, sr.; Evelyn Cook, sr.; Riley Reed, sr.; Morgan Brill, sr.; Colby Bernhard, sr.; Emma Herrold, sr.; Summer Tillett, sr.; Ava Yancoskie, jr.; Maddie Glasgow, jr.; Sophie Shadle, jr.; Elle Lyons, jr.; Ava Rosko, jr.; Emma Myers, jr.; Emma Genners, jr.; Loren Gehret, jr.; Grace Sacharczyk, jr.; Campbell Kaczmarek, jr.; Jadyn Jankowski, so.; Peyton Wisloski, so.; Sayla Chapman, so.; Quinn Johnston, so.; Tori Conway, so.; Ella Podgurski, fr.; Noelle Davis, fr.; Jillian Kehler, fr.; Tatum Klebon, fr.; Genna Madden, fr.; Aubree Malakoski, fr.; Morgan Waugh, fr.; Lexi Leshinski, fr.; Ava Gaul, fr.; Brooke Charnosky, fr.
WARRIOR RUN DEFENDERS
Coach: Rob Ryder
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Alexis Hudson, so.; Amara Bieber, so.; Leah Shaffer, so.; Lindsey Trapani, jr.; Peyton Meehan, jr.; Madelyn Ross, jr.; Avery Soltesz, sr.; Maggie Sheets, jr.; Kiley Bohart, sr.; Alaina Bower, jr.; Braeleigh Dunkle, jr.; Leah Grow, sr.; Jainie Hanford, jr.; Alayna Wilkins, sr.; Mallory Stover, fr.; Addisyn Ohnmeiss, fr.; Kayleann Musser, fr.; Raygan Lust, fr.; Amaya Bower, fr.; Abigail Loesser, fr.; Kayliegh Drollinger, fr.