DANVILLE — There isn't a lot of size on the Danville boys basketball, but what it lacks in height, it more than makes up for in athleticism, which Lewisburg and standout senior big man Jacob Hernandez found out in Wednesday night's Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener for both teams.
The Ironmen forced 21 turnovers, the majority of them when the Green Dragons were trying get the ball inside to Hernandez, who still finished with a double-double, as eight Danville players scored led by Carson Persing's 16 points in a 56-48 victory over the Green Dragons at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
"That was the key. (Lewisburg's) John (Vaji) is really good coach, and you really have to prepare because Hernandez is a big body, plus he catches everything they throw into the post to him," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "I thought as undersized as we are, I thought Cade (Cush), Conner (Kozick) and Dameon (White) all did a good job. It has to be to more than one guy (on Hernandez), and they all did a good job defending him."
The Green Dragons (1-1 overall, 0-1 HAC-I) had an 11-point Danville lead sliced to four on a bucket by Joey Martin with four seconds left in the third quarter, but Persing knocked down a 3/4-court 3-pointer for the Ironmen to push the lead back to seven.
With several chances to cut into the Danville lead in the final quarter, Hernandez, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, made his only field goal attenpt of the quarter with four minutes left in the game as the Ironmen forced six fourth-quarter turnovers.
"I think at times our guys don't want to make another pass to get a better passing angle (into the post)," Vaji said. "If we make that extra pass, we get him the ball in the post in great shape. It's something to work on. Jacob battled his butt off in there."
Persing added: "We knew Hernandez was a really good post; he's one of the best players in the area. We have had to be physical with him, and our guards had to be aggressive in not letting the passes get into the post."
That Danville defensive effort offset some offensive struggles once again at times for the Ironmen. They had 50 points through three quarters after a poor shooting weekend in winning the Central Columbia Tournament, but bogged down in the fourth quarter with turnovers and missed shots.
"We're definitely still finding our chemistry on offense. A lot of our guys played football, so we haven't had a lot of practice time, yet," Persing said. "Not many players have varsity experience, either."
Junior Zach Gordon is the lone returning starter for the Ironmen, and Persing didn't return to the court last year from a football injury until the District 4 playoffs. The other three starters, along with Mason Raup and Hayden Winn off the bench, saw limited time late in varsity games last season.
The game was back-and-forth to start. Lewisburg scored eight points in a row to take a 15-9 lead with about two minutes left in the quarter, but Danville created some turnovers as Gordon and Raup each scored four points late in the first quarter to give Danville a 18-17 lead. A Cam Michaels driving bucket at the buzzer gave Lewisburg a one-point lead to end the opening quarter.
Martin knocked down a 3-pointer 1:07 into the second quarter to give the Green Dragons a 22-18 lead. Danville scored the next 10 points bookended by 3-pointers from Persing and Winn to take a 29-22 lead.
The Ironmen appeared to take control of the game early in the third quarter. Conner Kozick had two assists and two steals to start the third quarter, both helpers setting up Persing 3-pointers as Danville took a 42-31 lead.
Hernandez answered with a three-point play inside; Jack Blough added a putback; and Martin's layup cut the lead to 47-44, before Persing's heave.
The junior guard grabbed a defensive rebound and took it coast-to-coast before White scored to push the lead back to 54-43 with 4:30 left in the game. Neither team scored a field goal — the Ironmen went 2-of-4 from the free-throw line — over the next four minutes until Michaels knocked down a 3-pointer with 15 seconds to nail down the final margin of victory.
In addition to Persing, Kozick finished with 11 points and four assists. Raup and Winn each had seven points, and Gordon finished with six points and six steals.
Michaels scored 10 points to join Hernandez in double figures for the Green Dragons.
DANVILLE 56, LEWISBURG 48
Lewisburg (1-1) 48
Cam Michaels 4 0-0 10; Khashaun Akins 2 0-0 5; Joey Martin 3 0-0 7; Forrest Zelechoski 3 1-2 8; Jake Hernandez 6 4-5 16; Jack Blough 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-7 48.
3-point goals: Michaels 2, Akins, Martin, Zelechoski.
Did not score: Henry Harrison.
Danville (3-0) 56
Carson Persing 6 0-1 16; Zach Gordon 3 0-0 6; Connor Kozick 4 2-2 11; Dameon White 2 1-2 5; Cade Cush 1 2-3 4; Mason Raup 3 0-1 7; Hayden Winn 3 0-1 7. Totals 22 5-9 56.
3-point goals: Persing 4, Kozick, Raup, Winn.
Did not score: Lane Berkey.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;19;6;18;5 — 48
Danville;18;14;18;6 — 56
JV: Lew, 55-53. High scorers, Lew, Blough, 14; Danville, Ethan Morrison, 25.