Shikellamy senior Mason Deitrich has spent the past four years growing as an athlete and making his coaches proud, Braves coach Bill Zeigler said.
“He has been on the team for all four years of high school, but as a freshman he wasn’t as focused as we would’ve liked to see,” Zeigler said. “But as he’s grown over the past few years, he’s become the player that we were hoping for, and we are really proud of him.”
Deitrich, a co-captain of the basketball team, is an athlete that other teams look out for, his coach said.
“This season, he is leading us in scoring. Most of the time, he is the other team’s main focus,” Zeigler said, “He is one that they worry about, and they try to figure out how to keep him in check.”
Last Wednesday, in Shikellamy’s 80-55 victory over Jersey Shore, Deitrich led his team by scoring 20 points.
Deitrich’s athletic accomplishments, his academic efforts, and his involvement in the community are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Deitrich said he has been playing basketball most of his life.
“I started when I was four at the YMCA, then I started playing with Upward (youth athletics program),” he said. “From there, I moved up to Ivy League and then started playing for the school.”
Throughout his many years on the court, Deitrich said one memory, in particular, stands out to him.
“The year of COVID, we made it to the district championship and ended up winning,” he said.
In March of 2021, the Shikellamy boys basketball team won the district championship for the first time in 42 years, beating Central Mountain.
“I just remember the moment when the buzzer sounded and we all were jumping up and down,” Deitrich said.
Although he enjoys reminiscing about good times past, Deitrich said he is looking forward to what the current season has in store.
“This year, it’s different because I’m the oldest one and can kind of mentor the rest of the team,” he said. “I’ve taken on more leadership. I lead stretches, and try to build up the team.”
Deitrich is also a member of Shikellamy’s baseball and track and field teams.
While his athletic endeavors keep him busy, Deitrich stays committed to his studies while also having a job.
“I have some classes online and some at the high school,” Deitrich said. “I also work at Liberty Basement Systems.”
Deitrich explained that his dad and the family business have both had an impact on his plans for after graduation.
“I’ve applied to some schools for business and marketing. I want to get into sales and become some sort of salesman,” Deitrich said. “My dad has been a salesman ever since I can remember, and he started the basement business two years ago.”
Deitrich said that he is someone who people in the community know that they contact if they need help.
“I help out with different things. Whenever people ask for help, I’m there,” he said. “I’m always around and willing.”