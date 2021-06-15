Delbert E. Lenker, 87, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away surrounded by family in the early hours of Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Christiana Hospital.
Delbert was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Dalmatia RD, Pennsylvania, the son of Stanley and Susan (Phillips) Lenker.
He graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School in Dalmatia in 1952. Delbert was a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his service in the Air Force, he owned a farm until 1966, at which time he joined Dupont, retiring in 1991.
Delbert was a lifelong member of the American Legion and an active member of St. Philip’s Lutheran Church for more than 55 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling across the United States, and tinkering with multiple home projects.
Delbert is survived by his loving wife, Ellen (Zartman) of 68 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife and their three sons, Bryan, Dwayne, and Dale (Andrea); and four grandchildren, Dan, Andrew, Kelly, and Kerri. He is also survived by his brother, Stuart (Lois) Lenker; brother-in-law, Gene (Charlotte) Zartman; sisters-in-law, Oleta (Dan) Calvert, and Deb Lenker, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by an infant daughter, his parents, his wife’s parents, Daniel and Mabel Zartman; his sister, Marjorie (Bill) Snyder; and brother, John Lenker.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Del., where a service will follow.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Stone Valley Church, Hickory Corners, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Philip’s Lutheran Church Building Fund. To send condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com.