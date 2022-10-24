Delbert G. “Del” Sauers, 59, of Mansfield, Texas, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Del was born July 5, 1963, in Lewisburg, Pa., to Charles A. and Nancy (Berryman) Sauers. He was married to Kristen (Brobst) Sauers. His death breaks a marital union of 35 years. He was a loving father to Dylan P. (Megan) Sauers and Ethan M. (Emily) Sauers. He adored his grandchildren, Shanie, Jude, and Noah Sauers and bonus grands, Evelyn, Lucy, and Ethan Bowman.
He was a 1981 graduate of Lewisburg High School and served four years in the U.S. Navy in Guam.
He began his career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1987 as a Correctional Officer at USP Lewisburg. His professional journey took him to FCI McKean (Pa.), FCC Allenwood (Pa.), FCI Raybrook (NY), FCI Pekin (Ill.), FCI Otisville (NY) as well as in both the Mid-Atlantic Regional Office (Md.) and The Designation and Sentence Computation Center (Texas). He retired in 2013 from his position as Warden at FCC Allenwood.
Del loved God and his family. He enjoyed fly fishing, the outdoors, playing guitar, and caring for his yard and gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by four siblings, Ramona (Terry) Napp, Leonard (Kathy) Sauers, Dan (Susan) Sauers, Sandy (Ed) Aikey, as well as his stepmother, Debra Sauers and stepbrother, Richard Sandy.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in Arlington, Texas at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home.
Donations in Del’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the National Wildlife Federation.