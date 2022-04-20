SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Joe Delbo had the go-ahead single to cap a four-run top of the seventh, and pitched two innings of hitless relief to pick up the victory as Danville rallied to beat South Williamsport, 8-7, in nonleague baseball on Wednesday.
The game was scheduled for Danville, but was moved due to field conditions at the Danville High School.
Danville (2-4) took an early lead in the top of the second on bases-loaded walks by Reece McCarthy and Daniel Knight. Mason Raup then scored on a passed ball, before Jack Gibson's RBI single made it 4-0 Ironmen.
The Mounties (3-1) tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the third. Three runs scored on two Danville errors, before Landon Lorson tied the game with a steal of home.
South Williamsport would scored two runs in the fourth, and one more in the fifth to openup a 7-4 lead before Danville rallied in the top of the seventh.
Conner Kozick singled and went to third on an error. Cole Duffy followed with an RBI single to draw Danville within 7-5. After a lineout and a fly out, McCarthy doubled to put runners on second and third. Knight followed with a two-run double to tie the game, before Delbo's go-ahead single.
Delbo got the first two outs of the seventh, before a walk, before a strikeout ended the game.
Danville 8, South Williamsport 7
Danville;040;000;4 8-11-3
South Williamsport;004;210;0 — 7-8-3
Lane Berkey, Daniel Knight (4), Joe Delbo (6) and Mason Raup. Landon Lorson, Makai Day, Grant Bachman and Kayne Jones.
WP: Delbo; LP: Day.
Danville: Raup, 1-for-4, run; Reese McCarthy, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Knight, 2-for-4, double, run, 3 RBIs; Delbo, 2-for-3, double, RBI; Conner Kozick, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Cole Duffy, 2-for-3, 2 runs.
South Williamsport: Kaden Shay 3-for-4, run, RBI; Ben Stoetzel 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Kaiser Kistner, 2-for-3, 2 runs.