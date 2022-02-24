SUNBURY — Jury selection for the trial of accused killer Samantha Delcamp will begin on April 4.
Northumberland County Court President Judge Charles Saylor continued the trial after Delcamp’s attorney, conflicts counsel Michael O’Donnell asked for a psychiatric evaluation requesting more funds for an expert, which was signed by Saylor on Jan. 24.
Delcamp requested more funds to ascertain if she suffers from “battered woman syndrome,” according to the motion.
Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker.
Last month O’Donnell explained to Saylor he was waiting to hear from District Attorney Tony Matulewicz about offering his client a plea deal for testifying on behalf of the state in the case against convicted murderer Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, for his role in the death of Arabella in October 2019.
O’Donnell told Saylor he has not received any agreements or offers from Matulewicz and the case will now proceed to trial.
Matulewicz has said publicly even though Delcamp testified that Burgess beat Arabella and has cooperated with the district attorney’s office, he would not give her any plea deals and he is prepared to go to trial.
Now Delcamp will be present in court on April 4 at 9:15 a.m. in front of Saylor when a jury is picked with the trial set to begin the next day.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA