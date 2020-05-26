Delight D. Showalter, 88, Millmont

Delight D. Showalter, 88, of 53 Showman Farm Lane, Millmont, entered into rest at 3:40 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Gowen City, a daughter of the late Donald and Vertie (Long) Davies. On Feb. 9, 1952, she married Robert S. Showalter, who preceded her in death in 2003.
Delight was a graduate of Shamokin High School.
She was a member of Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Millmont, where she was a Sunday school teacher, assisted at church suppers, served as altar guild, and played the piano.
Delight worked at the shirt factory in Shamokin and did house cleaning in the area.
She was an election volunteer for over 50 years, a member of the West End Fair Association, Laurelton Women’s Club, 4-H, and Girl Scouts.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Forrest and Torey Showalter of Millmont; four grandchildren and their spouses, Kyla Varney, Cain and Kristen Showalter, Corrin and Colby Zechman, all of Millmont, and Kalvin Showalter and his companion Lindsay Poeth of Mifflinburg; seven great-grandchildren, Layton, Rowan, Chloe, Hayden, Leona, Cooper, and Colson; one sister-in-law, Glennie Davies of Gowen City.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Scheffler; and one brother, Terry Davies.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Hartleton Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Rd., Millmont, PA 17845.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
