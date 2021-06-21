Delores A. “Dee” Fetzer, 81, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday morning, June 19, 2021.
Delores was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Blair County, to the late Walter Weyandt and Hazel Swonger.
She is survived by two children, Charles Fetzer of Athens, Fla., and Marsha Kuhns of Selinsgrove; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Fetzer of Middleburg married to the late Donald Fetzer; five grandchildren, Charlie Schlegel, Chad Schlegel and his wife Amber, Melanie Brubaker and her husband Ron, Loretta Hubert and her husband Jeremy, and Brett Kuhns and his wife Kaitlyn. She was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jenna, Lucas, Adelynn, Peyton, Hailey, Larissa, Chandler, Brantley, Eliana, Ian, Adrienne, Jaxon, Averie, Eloise, Roman; and one great-great-grandchild, Jasiah. Also surviving, one brother, Richard Shank and his wife Judy of Marion.
Delores was adored by her family and will always hold a special place in their hearts. She was so kind, had a huge personality, and could always put a smile on your face. Delores enjoyed being with her family and baking — she made the best pies.
Delores’s first husband, Raymond L. Fetzer, and father to her children, was an Army soldier. During his career, Delores was a stay-at-home mom and traveled the world before finally settling in Penns Creek. She was a wonderful mother and amazing cook. After her children were grown, she shared her love for cooking and baking in many local diners where she met the late Guy Yarger. Delores and Guy shared life together for 32 years until his death in 2012.
Delores worked many years at the Hampton Inn where she finished out her career.
She was preceded in death by one brother, John Fleegle; two sisters, Nancy Shea and Kay Gower; one son, Donald Fetzer; and one grandchild, Ryan Schlegel.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Daryl Kuhns officiating.
Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam, followed by a meal at The Family Life Center in Mount Pleasant Mills.