Delores Delrio Henson, 89, of Mifflinburg, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 4, 1932, in Hanover, a daughter of the late Harry S. and Blanche E. McMaster. On April 8, 1950, she married Kenneth Gladfelter. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage before his death Dec. 19, 1987. On July 15, 2005, she married Kendall Forest Henson. Together they celebrated nine years of marriage before his death July 28, 2014.
Delores was a member of Harvest, Mifflinburg, where she was committed to her woman’s group.
She loved spending her days caring for and raising her five children. Delores enjoyed going to the YMCA five days a week. She was also fond of needlepoint, collecting eagles and watching western movies, especially John Wayne. Delores was an avid fan of baseball.
Surviving are four children, Gary (Rita) Gladfelter of Arizona, Linda (Tony) Formica of Harrisburg, Tom (Rose) Gladfelter of Louisiana and Sandra Koch (Rick Smith) of Mifflinburg; a brother, Harry McMaster Jr. of Illinois; two sisters, Evelyn Howe of East Berlin and Joyce (Ralph) Burgess of South Carolina; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Ralph Gladfelter; a sister, Joan Kumrime; and a brother, John McMaster.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Harvest, 115 Freedom Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 2 p.m. with Steve Stoltzfus officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
