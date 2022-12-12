Delores K. Gessner, 77, of (Upper Road) Shamokin, passed away suddenly in her home Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
She was born Dec. 8, 1945, at Geisinger Memorial Hospital, Danville, a daughter of the late Willard Haupt and G. Pauline (Didium) Haupt. Delores was married Feb. 22, 1964, to George K. Gessner who preceded her in death. Together they were lifelong residents of West Cameron Township.
For many years she was a homemaker and raised and cared for her family. She later became a resident feeder at Mountain View Manor where she enjoyed helping the residents.
She had many enjoyments in life from being an avid reader of Harry Potter and Louis L’Amour to making memories with her children and grandchildren through teaching, cooking, sewing and baking. She was a lifetime Phillies fan and enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and doing word searches.
She was a member of Richfield United Church of Christ.
Delores is survived by her three daughters and families, Tammy Gessner, Tracy and John Richardson and Kelly and Darren Price; her pride and joys — her grandchildren, Michael, Kylie, Kaitlyn, Connor; and her “love” Bootsie. Also surviving are her sister, Debbie Haupt-Bordner; godson, Cody Bordner; niece, Megan Michael; and additional family members.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Amelia Price officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Paul’s U.C.C. Cemetery, Gowen City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to East Cameron Township Fire Company, Equipment/Truck Fund, 4628 Upper Road, Shamokin, PA 17872, or Richfield United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 17, Richfield, PA 17086.