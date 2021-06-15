Article after article, week after week, blame everything from world conflict to the end of democracy on President Trump.
The Democratic party is still reeling from Trump’s victory in 2016. Initially, they threw a collective temper tantrum by starting the impeachment process before Trump was even sworn in, 60 Democrats boycotted his inauguration, followed by four years of attacks.
Trump’s successes were downplayed, his words scrutinized, and the Democrat Congress members’ “block voting” in attempts to stop the Trump agenda to “Make America Great Again.” Despite this effort, this tough-talking New York City raised businessman’s long list of achievements is unsurpassed. Everyone benefitted. His achievements and loyal followers frighten the Democrats for fear Trump will run in 2024. So the attacks continue as social media bans Trump.
Articles like “After democracy dies in U.S.” by Leonard Pitts Jr. (June 6) mislead the American public from what is really happening. This and other commentaries are an effort to brainwash the public by blaming the Republicans when in reality it is the Democrats who want to destroy democracy. The Democrats want to ensure a 2024 victory, including making Washington D.C. and/or Puerto Rico — who are 90% Democrat — a state and ending the filibuster are efforts to guarantee the end to democracy along with continued illegal immigration.
The Democrats tout follow the science. But recently released emails now show Fauci had been copied on emails from Feb. 29, 2020, where a pair of Oklahoma doctors discussed their extensive research on the veracity of the drug hydroxychloroquine with Vice President Mike Pence. It takes minimum of 5 years to develop a vaccine. Had Trump not launched Warp Speed to get vaccines in record time we would have had five times the deaths or three million dead.
Trump stopped taxpayer dollars from going to colleges/universities that “spread the poison of antisemitism/antichristian,” was first to hold meeting at UN on “religious freedom” calling upon all to combat religious persecution, launched “first time ever” the International Freedom Alliance promoting religious liberty.
Yes Democracy is under attack, by Democrats!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown