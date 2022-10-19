Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Valley locations and sheltered areas will probably experience the coldest temperatures. This will likely bring an end to the growing season. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&