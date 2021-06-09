Denise A. Brouse, 59, of Ridge Road, Beaver Springs, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
She was born Aug. 26, 1961, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Elmer and Jean (Walter) Shamory. She was married to Harold E. Brouse who survives.
Denise was a 1979 graduate of West Snyder High school.
She was of the Baptist faith.
In her spare time she enjoyed doing crafts, cooking, baking and music, however the main love of her life was spending time with her children and granddaughter.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one son and daughter-in-law, Tanner A. and Kerri Brouse; one daughter and son-in-law, Kristin N. and Mark Fisher; one granddaughter, Adaline; one brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Kelly Shamory; one sister and brother-in-law, Deb and Dean Woodruff; and several nieces and nephews; and one good boy, Walter, her dog.
She was preceded in death by one child in infancy.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.