On July 26, 2023, Denise Beebe, of Shamokin Dam, passed away peacefully at the age of 69 after a brave two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Denise was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1954 but lived in Pennsylvania for the past two decades.
Denise lived a full life surrounded by her beloved family, friends, and cat. However, those who were close to her knew her true greatest love was singer-songwriter Barry Manilow. Denise enjoyed sharing stories and memories that filled the room with laughter.
Denise is survived by her two sons, Jake and Luke; and granddaughter, Milah.
There will be no service at this time. In lieu of sending flowers, we ask you consider donating towards cancer research.