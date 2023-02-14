Denise Zellers Clark, 62, of Milton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born May 3, 1960, in Lewisburg, a daughter of James and Shirley (Wagner) Zellers of Milton. She was a graduate of Milton High School class of 1978 and Central Penn Business School.
She was a secretary for various organizations, SEDA-COG and CSIU.
Denise was passionate about Penn State athletics and attended various sporting events (WE ARE!). She enjoyed spending time with friends and family especially her two granddaughters.
Surviving in addition to her parents are a daughter, Ashley Kalcich; granddaughters, Audrey and Lucy Kalcich; brother, James (Joyce) Zellers II; niece, Krysta Zellers; and a nephew, Nathan Zellers.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Donations in memory of Denise may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.