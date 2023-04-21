Dennis Alan App, 63, of Sunbury, was born April 29, 1959, along with his twin brother Dale, to Stephen App Sr. and his wife Elsie (Dobson).
He served in the US Army, and spent time helping renovate homes and visiting his friends. Most recently he resided in the family home.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Sr. and Elsie Sanders; brothers, Stephen Jr. and Barry; and sisters, Sharyn Furr and Tammi Brown.
Dennis is survived by his twin brother, Dale; sister, Sheila Boyer, and numerous nieces, cousins and friends who will miss his sense of humor and loyalty.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.