Dennis Alvin Dvorshak, 79, of Line Street, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home.
Dennis was born June 26, 1943, in Allentown, a son of the late Sheldon and Pauline (Valagene) Dvorshak. On Sept. 24, 1966, he married Gail K. Derr who preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2019.
He was a graduate of Sunbury High School and served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1970 with the rank of Specialist 4C.
He was employed as a draftsman/engineer for Dorsey Trailer and later Keystone Forging from where he retired.
Mr. Dvorshak was a member of the American Legion Post No. 201, Sunbury.
He enjoyed fishing and had a great fondness for his pets.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Chloe T. and Matt J. Miller of Sunbury.
Preceding him in death was one brother, James Dvorshak.
A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.