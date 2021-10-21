Dennis Day Hackenberg, 73, Selinsgrove, better known as “Baldy”, entered into rest Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Baldy was born May 9, 1948, in Lewisburg, to the late John and Sarah Hackenberg.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Dale and Lynn.
He is survived by his eldest brother and sister-in-law, John “Eddie” and Carol; and numerous nephews and nieces. Baldy was married to his ‘partner in crime,’ Shirley, on May 27, 1967.
Baldy was a heavy equipment operator for several construction companies, retiring from Gutelius Excavating. He was well known for what he could accomplish on a bulldozer. He loved what he called ‘moving dirt’ and it showed. He made many friends along the way who admired the way he embraced life. Baldy was always kind, thoughtful, humble, made people feel special, always loved to have fun and sometimes broke the rules.
He was bigger than life and has left a hole in his family’s heart that can never be filled. He is dearly loved and treasured by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Kimberly; daughter and son-in-law, Chad and Lori; and grandchildren, Hanna, Erin and Owen — fondly nicknamed by their Pap — Gracie, Abby and Bubba.
He loved to travel, hear stories about his family, laugh and joke about it all, tease, hold hands, hug and make us all feel incredibly special and loved. He would never hesitate to help anyone and especially was always there to lend a helping hand to his family. Baldy has touched so many lives with his upbeat personality and laughter and will be sorely missed by many.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.