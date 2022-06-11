Dennis “D.J.” Mapes, 69, New Berlin

Dennis “D.J.” Mapes, 69, of New Berlin, went on before us on Monday, June 6, 2022.
He was born April 6, 1953, in Buffalo, New York, a son of the late James and Rebecca Nancy (Burkey) Mapes. On June 8, 1986, he married the former Kathy E. Wagner, who preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2011.
DJ was a 1971 graduate of Mifflinburg High School, and served as president of his class. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Economics in 1975 from Penn State University.
He owned and operated DJ’s Foreign and Domestic Service Station in New Berlin for 41 years. He most recently was a courier for Quick Courier Service in the local area.
DJ was a founding member of the Susquehanna Valley Penn State Club. He was also an active member of the New Berlin Recreation Association, New Berlin American Legion Post 957, Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Weikert, and Shade Mountain Golf Course, Middleburg. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Mifflinburg.
DJ was known for being a passionate Penn State fan. He was a Penn State football season ticket holder for 40 years, and rarely missed a game at Beaver Stadium. He was also a Penn State Basketball season ticket holder, and enjoyed any excuse to take a trip to Happy Valley.
DJ lived his life to the fullest accompanied with his great sense of humor. Anyone that spent time with him, whether a customer at the garage, a friend on the golf course, or simply someone sharing a drink would be sure to leave their interaction with a laugh or two and an interesting story. He will be remembered fondly for his insightful wisdom and calm demeanor by the many lives he touched.
Surviving is one daughter, Rebecca J. “Becky” Mapes of New York City; one stepson and daughter-in-law, David W. and Angela Hendricks of Mifflinburg; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken and Carol Burkey of Boston, Massachusetts, Ron and Susan Mapes of Mifflinburg, and Mark and Sue Mapes of Mifflinburg; and two grandchildren, Sierra L. Rehm Conrad and Ethan D. Hendricks.
He was preceded in death by one brother, James E. Mapes, II.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of D.J. will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at the New Berlin American Legion, 640 Water St, New Berlin with Rev. Vickie Brown officiating.
Friends are welcome to join the Mapes family in a time of fellowship and light refreshments at the legion immediately following the memorial service.
Memorial gifts may be made to the New Berlin Recreation Association, PO Box 173, New Berlin, PA 17855.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.