Dennis E. “Denny” Bonshock, 62, of Northumberland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Denny was born Aug. 1, 1960, to Michael E. Bonshock and the late Dolores (Pogozelski) Bonshock.
He was a 1978 graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
Denny married his high school sweetheart, Sandy (Valania) Bonshock on Sept. 6, 1980. They have been married for 42 years.
Denny most recently worked at Central Builders in Lewisburg.
The most important thing in Denny’s life was the love for his family that everyone could feel and see. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and vacations to Cozumel and New York City with his wife every year. Denny had a very big heart and would do anything to help anyone.
Denny is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Bonshock; children, Dennis G. Bonshock and wife Heather, and Katie Ritz and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Evan and Cameron Bonshock, Layla and Sadie Ritz; his father, Michael E. Bonshock; brothers, Michael R. Bonshock and significant other Jen Kline, Kevin Bonshock, Keith Bonshock and wife Lisa, Greg Bonshock and wife Claire; sister-in-law, Terre Bonshock; brother-in-law, George Valania and wife Donna; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Also, aunts, Vera Bonshock and husband Floyd Blethen and Sandra Mrochek.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Bonshock; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jeanine Nye and George Valania; and sister-in-law, Sherri Bonshock.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer presiding.
Privately, Dennis’ cremains will be placed in a columbarium niche at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.
The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director. To share a memory or offer the Bonshock family condolences, please sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.