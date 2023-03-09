Dennis E. Hassenplug, 76, of Dewart, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home.
Born Sept. 19, 1946, in East Buffalo Township, Union County, he was a son of the late Elmer Homer and Dorothy Ellen (Bailey) Hassenplug. On July 23, 1971, he married the former Debra Burns who preceded him in death on June 13, 2021.
Dennis was a graduate of Milton High School and served honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
He worked for 14 years at National Gypsum, New Columbia. Dennis retired after many years working for the former Allen’s True Value, now Fick’s Hardware, Watsontown.
Dennis enjoyed fishing in his free time.
Surviving are one daughter, Dena Lenker, of Illinois; three grandchildren, Zachary Woodcock, Zoey Smeltz and Olivia Lenker; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Karen.
In keeping with Dennis’ wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
