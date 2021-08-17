Dennis E. Herbster, 81, of Fairground Road, Beaver Springs, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
He was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Beaver Springs, a son of the late Richard L. and Lena M. (Haines) Herbster. On June 17, 1972, he married Frances M. (Ewig) Herbster who survives.
Dennis attended Beaver Vocational School.
He worked at the Beavertown Weaving Mill throughout his life until his retirement.
Mr. Herbster attended Christ Church.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the races with his son and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin L. and Becky Herbster of Port Royal; three stepgrandchildren, Blake, Dakota and Jorgie Rodriquez; and one stepbrother and sister-in-law, Steve and Lisa Herbster.
He was preceded in death by one stepbrother, Randy Herbster; and one stepsister, Lori Herbster.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kathy Mercado officiating.
Burial will follow in Adamsburg Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Beaver Springs Fire Company, 1015 Center Ave., Beaver Springs, PA 17812.