Dennis E. “Denny” Lynn, 71, of Riverside, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Muncy.
Born Sept. 8, 1951, in Danville, he was the son of the late Richard and Dorothy (Fallon) Lynn.
He was a 1969 graduate of Danville High School and was a devoted worker for the borough of Riverside for many years.
He was a dedicated member of the South Side Fire Department in Riverside where he enjoyed cooking and serving with other fire company members. He was a supporter of the Continental Fire Company No. 3, Danville and Rescue Fire Company, Danville, and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 268, Muncy.
Denny loved fishing, cooking, and the company of his dog, and will be remembered as a person who loved making others smile. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors at his river lot with his grandsons.
Surviving are a son and daughter, Dennis E. Lynn Jr. of Muncy and Kristina M. Potts and her companion Jay Kilheeney of Williamsport; nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two brothers, Gary Lynn of Danville and Scott Lynn and his wife Eileen of Riverside; a sister, Cathy Garman and her husband Harry of Allentown, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother, Richard Lynn.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to Toys For Tots at www.toysfortots.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com